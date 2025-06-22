WNBA champ seemingly calls for Trump's impeachment after US strikes Iranian nuclear facilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud seemingly reacted to the U.S. military’s strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night.

Cloud, a WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics and three-time All-Defense Team member, fired off a few posts on social media after the strikes were announced.

"A sad sad day, Cloud wrote on X.

"Grounds for impeachment," she added.

Cloud also retweeted a post that read, "the three branches of government don’t operate under a system of checks & balances anymore … democracy or autocracy?"

On Instagram, Cloud shared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., criticism of Trump's actions.

"The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. "He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.

"It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Cloud is far from one to hold off on opinions of the president and the state of the country. She reacted in February to President Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate several government DEI programs.

"The systems of power are working as they always were intended to work," Cloud told The Associated Press. "And it’s time to break down a system that has only been about White men."

Cloud added that she believes the country is putting "money over people."

"I understand the business aspect and I understand the human aspect," Cloud said. "Too often this country has put the human aspect aside, and put profit and money over people."

Cloud doubled down on her remarks in a social media post days later.

Thing is I’m not soft, & words don’t hurt me lol are we 5? it still remains people over profit," she wrote on X. "If yall truly about being unbiased… Google search any overseas media coverage of what’s happening in America.

"Then come back to me and tell me the whole world crazy."

Trump announced on Saturday night the U.S. had struck a trio of nuclear facilities in Iran. The president ordered U.S. B-2 stealth bombers to carry out the strikes against Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

"Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," Trump said. "And Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not. future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier."