UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor rips pro-Hamas, Hezbollah protests in Ireland

McGregor's post comes amid deals being made between Israel and Hamas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Hamas 'fears effective governance in Gaza,' Dem. rep says Video

Hamas 'fears effective governance in Gaza,' Dem. rep says

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss Trump's comments suggesting Palestinians occupy Egypt or Jordan, his push to acquire Greenland and the decision on TikTok coming in 30 days.

Conor McGregor on Saturday ripped pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah demonstrators who raised the terrorist groups’ flags in a rally that took place in Ireland.

McGregor's social media post came as Hamas released four female hostages as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. McGregor appeared to be enraged over the rally.

Conor McGregor in Cannes

Conor McGregor is seen during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

"To raise the flag of a terrorist organization on Irish soil must become a major crime in the eyes of our state," he wrote in a post on X. "It will not be tolerated nor lauded! 

"Raise a country flag, off your own person, and off of government buildings, yes, no problem. Raise the flag of radicalized terror organizations off of the same.. Big problem."

One of McGregor’s biggest rivals, Khabib Nurmagomedov, praised Ireland on Saturday for being pro-Palestinian. His remarks came as he saw his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov defeat Irishman Paul Hughes for the Bellator’s lightweight championship.

Conor McGregor at Knucklemania V

Conor McGregor takes part in a KnuckleMania V boxing news conference on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I know this is not my time to talk, I just want to say one thing," Khabib Nurmagomedov said, via Bloody Elbow. "With all the things between me and [Conor McGregor] when we were fighting. Don’t forget, Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine. Don’t forget about this. We love you guys! You, your government, everybody.

"When we’re inside the cage, it’s only competition. MMA, all about respect. We love you guys because you guys support our brother[s] in Palestine."

Buses in the West Bank

Buses carrying Palestinian security prisoners are greeted by a crowd after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement with Israel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Later Sunday, Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages and allow Palestinians to return to the Gaza Strip.

