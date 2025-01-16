UFC star Conor McGregor faces lawsuit over alleged sex assault during 2023 NBA Finals game

UFC star Conor McGregor was sued on Tuesday over sexual assault allegations stemming from a bathroom incident at the Kaseya Center during a Miami Heat NBA Finals game in 2023.

The woman, who is described as a 49-year-old senior vice president at a Wall Street financial firm, alleged that McGregor assaulted her in the bathroom in Miami during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023.

Her lawyer, James Dunn, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.

"My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street," Dunn said. "Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault."

Prosecutors said in October 2023 that McGregor would not face criminal charges over the alleged incident.

Barbara Llanes, McGregor’s lawyer, spoke out about the new lawsuit in a statement to Irish Legal News.

"After a thorough investigation at the time, the State’s Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue," she said. "Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed."

The lawsuit alleged that staff and security at the arena "had actual knowledge of the wrongfulness of the conduct" and failed to protect her adequately enough. The suit also accuses staff of overserving McGregor despite having a "chargeable knowledge of a heightened risk of battery being carried out."

McGregor was at the game to promote a pain-relief product. He struck the Heat’s mascot Burnie and attempted to "spray" the character as he was getting taken off the court.

The woman alleged that she was led to a men’s room by a person in McGregor’s entourage, and the assault took place.

A Heat spokesperson told The Associated Press that the team does not comment on litigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.