Former Indiana basketball players say team doctor sexually abused them with unnecessary prostate exams

Three former members of the Indiana men's basketball team have accused former team doctor Bradford Bomba Sr., 88, of sexually abusing them during their playing days.

Haris Mujezinovic and Charlie Miller originally filed a lawsuit against Bomba in October, and John Flowers joined the suit this week.

Flowers, who played for the Hoosiers in 1981 and 1982, said he was subject to at least two unnecessary prostate exams.

Longtime trainer Tim Garl is now listed as a defendant, as Flowers said Garl was aware of Bomba's "invasive, harassing, and demeaning digital rectal examinations."

"After his first physical, Flowers's teammates told him he had 'passed' Dr. Bomba, Sr.'s 'test,' and that he would not have to undergo a digital rectal examination again," the lawsuit states, via CBS Sports. "Garl laughed at Flowers and his freshman teammates and made jokes at their expense regarding the digital rectal examinations they endured."

The university officially declined comment but sent a statement from September that said the school was conducting its own independent review on the matter.

The players' attorney, Kathleen Delaney, said Bomba may have sexually abused at least 100 male athletes during his time at the school. Neither Garl nor Bomba's attorney responded to a request for comment.

Bomba pleaded the fifth during a deposition last month.

Mujezinovic and Miller, who played under coach Bobby Knight in the 1990s, also alleged that Bomba conducted prostate exams that were not necessary.

"Dr. Bomba, Sr.’s routine sexual assaults were openly discussed by the Hoosier men’s basketball players in the locker room in the presence of IU employees, including assistant coaches, athletic trainers, and other Hoosier men’s basketball staff," the lawsuit said, via NBC News.

"I’m standing up for all student-athletes who have suffered abuse," Mujezinovic said in a statement. "I hope that more of our former teammates will speak out and share their stories publicly."

"I will never understand why IU leadership did nothing to protect us from what I now understand was sexual abuse," Miller said.

Added Flowers, "I am proud to stand up on behalf of my former teammates and other IU basketball players to seek justice for the sexual abuse we endured as members of the Hoosiers."

Bomba was employed by the university from 1962 to 1970, and again from 1979 until the late '90s.

