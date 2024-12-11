Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC star Colby Covington blasts LeBron James for old 'Diddy party' comment: 'F---ing scumbag'

Video resurfaced of James saying 'Ain't no party like a Diddy party' on a livestream with Combs

UFC star Colby Covington wasted no time taking shots during a media appearance Wednesday, but he didn't target upcoming opponent Joaquin Buckley. 

Covington instead ripped into NBA superstar LeBron James

It wasn’t a question from a reporter that prompted Covington to launch into a rant about basketball’s all-time leading scorer. 

He started off his press conference by questioning James about an old video that resurfaced with James talking to disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs about his now-infamous "Diddy Parties."

Colby Covington in Las Vegas

Colby Covington of the United States before a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards of England during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"I’m gonna start this off, you know, since I’m the man of the hour, man of the show," Covington said. "I want to ask Lebron what does he mean by, ‘There’s no party like a Diddy party.’ I truly want to know. And not only that, LeBron, how many Diddy parties have you actually been to? I’m really curious to know. And is that the reason you left social media because all the backlash you were getting for going to so many Diddy parties?"

The comment Covington is talking about was an old Instagram Live of "P. Diddy" and James in which the basketball star said, "Ain’t no party like a Diddy party," which the music mogul loved. 

It's a comment that didn’t age well since Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed Sept. 17. 

Authorities alleged Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his business, which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, and he would frequently have "Freak Offs," described as "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," according to an indictment.

LeBron James vs Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to a teammate during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. (John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images)

James was recently confronted by an NFL fan who accused him of attending Combs’ parties until security intervened. It’s unknown whether James attended any of Combs’ parties in the past. 

"It’s pathetic, man," Covington added. "People think this guy is a role model. He wants to defund the police, the most patriotic people in America, serving and protecting our country. 

"LeBron, you’re a f---ing scumbag, and I hope you get locked up in the same cell with Diddy."

James wasn’t the only target of Covington, who also took shots at fellow fighter Jon "Bones" Jones, among other fighters in the sport. 

Covington has been vocal about James in the past, and he’s always been one to speak his mind and stir some controversy during media appearances.

Colby Covington at UFC 296

Colby Covington rests between rounds in the UFC welterweight championship fight during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The American fighter is 17-4 in his UFC career. He lost his last fight at UFC 296 against Leon Edwards. He’s 2-3 in his last five fights, with his last win coming against Jorge Masvidal in March 2022. 

