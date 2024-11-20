LeBron James says he's 'getting off social media for the time being'

LeBron James' Zero Dark Thirty Mode has been re-activated, but in odd timing.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer used to take social media breaks ahead of the playoffs, but now he says he will be off social media "for the time being."

The announcement came about five minutes after James shared a screenshot of a lengthy X post from NBA agent Rich Kleiman, written on Oct. 24, about the negativity in sports coverage.

Kleiman, who is Kevin Durant's agent, wrote that it "confuses" him why "some of the National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes."

"We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only click bait when you say it," Kleiman wrote at the time. "When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ [Redick] and Bron’s show was the future of what this can and should all be."

"AMEN!!" James posted, along with a salute emoji.

"And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care," he added in another post in which he included a peace sign and crown emoji.

James' departure comes shortly after the Atlanta Falcons' social media team announced they, too, were taking a break to "take care of our mentals, rest up, and get ready for what we expect to be an exciting finish."

Two days ago, James posted a lot of praise for the Colorado football team and Deion Sanders.

"I don’t hear non of those @CUBuffsFootball @DeionSanders HATERS being up front and loud! They’re in hiding now!" James posted. "Coach Prime said ‘We Coming’. Well it’s ‘We Here’ now. Love what’s going on there in Boulder."

James recently racked up four consecutive triple-doubles, the longest stretch of his career, in his 22nd NBA season. He is averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game this year while shooting a career-high 41.6% from three.

