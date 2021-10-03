Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones spotted sharing kiss with fiancée as police audio from arrest released

Former UFC champion Jon Jones posted a video with his fiancée more than a week after he was arrested at a Las Vegas hotel on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony vehicle damage charges.

Jones and his fiancée Jessie Moses were in the video sharing a kiss with John Legend’s "Stay With You" playing in the background. Both are smiling for the camera, according to TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police audio moments before Jones’ arrest was released earlier in the week and was obtained by MMA Fighting.

A security officer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas called police on Sept. 24 and reported that Moses was bleeding from her nose and mouth, according to MMA Fighting. The security officer told authorities Moses refused to go back to the hotel room and revealed Jones was her fiancé.

"She’s not admitting to any domestic violence, but she’s bleeding from the nose and mouth," the security officer told police dispatch. "She’s down with us while the male’s up at the room. He’s actually a professional MMA fighter, Jonathan Jones, and she’s refusing to go back to the room. We’re trying to assist her to help her grab her stuff, and she just will not go back."

UFC STAR JON JONES ARRESTED IN LAS VEGAS, DANA WHITE SAYS EX-CHAMP HAS 'A LOT OF DEMONS'

Jones was arrested near The Mirage casino at a crosswalk. Moses, who moved to Caesars’ security offices told responding officers Jones came back from a strip club "not very happy" and allegedly pulled her hair when she tried to leave the room. According to MMA Fighting, Moses didn’t initially allege Jones hit her but police said when a security guard asked her if she was OK, she got emotional and said she was afraid to go back to her hotel room.

Jones posted bond later that evening and vowed to turn his life around.

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol," he later wrote on Instagram. "My brain simply can’t handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever.

"Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life."

Jones is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time. He’s been arrested three times during his career – in 2012 for DUI, in 2015 in a felony hit-and-run crash, and in 2019, following an incident with a waitress at a strip club.

UFC chairman Dana White reacted to Jones’ arrest.

"It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again," White said last week, via MMA Junkie.

"It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it’s almost expected. Can’t even get him into Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man – a lot of demons."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s due for a court appearance on Oct. 26.