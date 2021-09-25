UFC star Jon Jones arrested in Las Vegas, Dana White says ex-champ has 'a lot of demons'

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested Friday on criminal charges after an incident at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Jones, 34, faces misdemeanor domestic battery and a felony vehicle damage charge. The details behind the incident weren’t immediately clear.

The former light heavyweight champion was in the area talking with reporters trying to drum up some hype for a shot at the heavyweight championship as he moved up weight classes. He was at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Park MGM hotel on Thursday honoring his 2013 fight with Alexander Gustaffsson.

"JacksonWink Academy is aware of the allegations and is conducting its own review of the matter. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time," James Hallian, a spokesman for the gym where Jones trained, said in a statement.

Jones is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time. He’s been arrested three times during his career – in 2012 for DUI, in 2015 in a felony hit-and-run crash, and in 2019, following an incident with a waitress at a strip club.

UFC chairman Dana White reacted to Jones’ arrest.

"It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again," White said late Friday, via MMA Junkie.

"It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore. When we bring him here, it’s almost expected. Can’t even get him into Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem. This guy’s got a lot of demons, man – a lot of demons."

Jones posted $8,000 bail on the latest charges and was due for a court appearance on Oct. 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.