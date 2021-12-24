Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

UFC champ Francis Ngannou warns against dismissing Jake Paul: 'You better take him seriously'

Paul is undefeated in his boxing matches, including wins over former UFC competitors

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Francis Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and is one of the many who have watched Jake Paul take down former stars in the company in the boxing ring.

But while others have dismissed the YouTube star-turned-pro boxer, Ngannou warned those dismissing him that they better start paying close attention to what he’s doing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon interacts with media after his victory over Stipe Miocic during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon interacts with media after his victory over Stipe Miocic during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Honestly, I was impressed by Jake Paul," Ngannou told TMZ Sports. "I didn’t see that coming. I was sure that Tyron Woodley was going to win this fight, you know?"

Paul defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice – once via split decision and the other via knockout after Woodley was a last-minute replacement for Tommy Fury. Paul has not lost since stepping into the ring.

JAKE PAUL CALLS OUT UFC STARS AFTER TYRON WOODLEY KO: 'I’M GOING TO EMBARRASS THEM TOO'

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

"But you’ve got to give it to Jake Paul. He made a statement, a huge statement and he proved his money is where his mouth is," Ngannou added. "He’s taking himself very seriously. … You better take him seriously because he proved it."

Paul sent a message to UFC president Dana White and called out other stars to get into the ring with him.

Jake Paul, left, looks back after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Jake Paul, left, looks back after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get [Nate] Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor. Because I’m going to embarrass them too. I promise you that, Dana. I promise you that," he said.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com