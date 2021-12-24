UFC champ Francis Ngannou warns against dismissing Jake Paul: 'You better take him seriously'

Francis Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and is one of the many who have watched Jake Paul take down former stars in the company in the boxing ring.

But while others have dismissed the YouTube star-turned-pro boxer, Ngannou warned those dismissing him that they better start paying close attention to what he’s doing.

"Honestly, I was impressed by Jake Paul," Ngannou told TMZ Sports. "I didn’t see that coming. I was sure that Tyron Woodley was going to win this fight, you know?"

Paul defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice – once via split decision and the other via knockout after Woodley was a last-minute replacement for Tommy Fury. Paul has not lost since stepping into the ring.

"But you’ve got to give it to Jake Paul. He made a statement, a huge statement and he proved his money is where his mouth is," Ngannou added. "He’s taking himself very seriously. … You better take him seriously because he proved it."

Paul sent a message to UFC president Dana White and called out other stars to get into the ring with him.

"I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get [Nate] Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor. Because I’m going to embarrass them too. I promise you that, Dana. I promise you that," he said.