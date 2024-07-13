UFC fighter shouts out Donald Trump following win: 'They just tried to whack my boy'

The show went on in Denver on Saturday night after the shooting at Donald Trump's rally.

UFC Fight Night was underway shortly after what is widely believed to be an assassination attempt on the former president.

The company's president, Dana White, has long been friendly with Trump, speaking at several of his rallies in the past. White is also reportedly slated to speak right before Trump at the Republican National Convention this week.

Evan Elder, apparently, is a supporter as well.

After his win by submission against Darrius Flowers on the preliminary card, Elder voiced his support for his "boy."

"I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I'm glad that man is OK – long live Trump, let's go baby. Trump 2024!" he said after his victory to applause.

Trump has long been a fan of the UFC, attending several events over the last several years. He most recently attended UFC 302 in Newark for the Islam Makhachev-Dustin Poirier title fight, just two days after he was found guilty on all counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Prior to that, he was at UFC 299 in Miami, just hours after a rally in Georgia, where he gave White praise.

Trump took in four UFC events last year , including UFC 287 (also in Miami) and UFC 296 (in Las Vegas) to watch Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, respectively, who have both shown their support for Trump. Both fighters lost their respective bouts.

Trump was on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, when gunshots rang out. Trump grabbed the side of his face before the Secret Service told him to "get down."

He was eventually escorted off-stage, but not before giving a fist to the crowd. Sources have told Fox News that the shooter was killed by the Secret Service counter sniper team.

Trump's campaign said he is "fine."

