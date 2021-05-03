UFC's Colby Covington dismisses Jake Paul's boxing success: 'He’s a nobody'

UFC fighter Colby Covington was the latest mixed martial artist to come after Jake Paul.

Covington downplayed Paul’s recent success in the boxing ring. Paul is coming off a knockout of former UFC fighter Ben Askren last month. Covington told MMA Fighting on Saturday he wasn’t taking the YouTube star seriously when it comes to his in-ring skills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Everything that’s going on with him is hilarious," he said. "This guy’s an amateur. ‘Snake Paul’ is literally a bum. He’s a Disney, YouTube star. He’s not a real fighter, he’s an amateur, he’s a nobody. I’d literally smack the pubes off his face. What I make of him is he’s just looking to get hype and build himself up as a real fighter. He’s not a real fighter, this guy’s a nobody from the streets."

Covington said he believed the fight with Askren was fixed. Askren said after the knockout loss he "trained hard" for the fight despite assertions on social media he threw the bout.

JAKE PAUL KNOCKS OUT UFC FIGHTER BEN ASKREN IN FIRST ROUND OF TRILLER FIGHT CLUB EVENT

Since Paul’s win, the YouTube star has called out several MMA fighters. Covington said he wasn’t surprised that his name wasn’t in Paul’s mouth.

"He wouldn’t do that," Covington told MMA Fighting. "He’s not that stupid. He’s only looking for old, retired, washed-up fighters. He’s not looking for a guy in his prime who’s the top of the weight class who can actually throw hands. He’s looking for wrestlers, jiu-jitsu fighters, guys that supposedly did MMA, but they’re literally 40- or 50-year-old virgins. He’s not gonna call out someone that actually knows how to fight."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear who Paul will face next.