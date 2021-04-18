Expand / Collapse search
Jake Paul knocks out UFC fighter Ben Askren in first round of Triller Fight Club event

The fight was stopped at the 1:59 mark

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Jake Paul’s boxing career took another giant leap forward on Saturday night.

The YouTube star scored a first-round knockout of UFC fighter Ben Askren in less than two minutes at the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Paul landed a big right hook on Askren, who eventually got to his feet, but referee Brian Stutts decided to end the fight because he believed that Askren wasn’t in shape to continue. The fight was stopped at the 1:59 mark.

Paul dedicated the victory to his security guard Shadow, who passed away 10 days prior to the fight.

"I deserved that s--t," Paul said after the fight. "This is the craziest moment of my life. I told y'all I was going to do it in the first round. I told y'all I'm a real fighter. I don't know how many times I got to prove myself that this is for real."

"This has been the hardest 10 days of my life," Paul said. "I've had to hold it together to keep this fight going. I'm just honored to be here."

The 24-year-old Paul improved his career record to 3-0, all knockouts. He also has had victories over former NBA player Nate Robinson and fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova