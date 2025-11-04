UFC legend endorses pro-law enforcement pick for California governor: 'We need his strength'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Ultimate Fighting Championship pioneer and legend Royce Gracie has endorsed a pro-law enforcement candidate who is running for governor in California.

One of the biggest names in mixed martial arts and the first UFC champion, Gracie made a name for himself by taking down much larger opponents through precision and skill.

Now he is weighing into the political sphere in the race to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited and widely rumored to have 2028 presidential ambitions.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gracie said he is endorsing sheriff Chad Bianco’s long-shot bid to replace Newsom in 2026. Gracie, a three-time UFC champion, called Bianco a "fighter" who is "exactly who we need."

"When Gavin Newsom closed businesses, schools, and churches, one person stood against him, Sheriff Chad Bianco," Gracie told Fox News Digital.

"Chad Bianco didn’t fold. He’s a fighter, and a fighter is exactly who we need as Governor of California," he added, saying, "We need his strength to turn this state around after the mess Gavin Newsom has created."

Bianco, who is a vocal Trump supporter and the sheriff of Riverside County, just east of Los Angeles, announced his gubernatorial candidacy back in February, saying, "Californians deserve better."

He has framed his candidacy around restoring safety and a better quality of life to California.

"This campaign will not be about the divide between Republicans and Democrats. It will be about the common goal we all have for a better California," Bianco emphasized at his campaign launch.

"As Californians, we want leadership that actually cares about the cost of living …and leaders who will do something about it," Bianco said in his address. "We want homes we can afford. We want air conditioning when it's hot, not rolling blackouts. We want water for the crops and animals that feed us. We want the opportunity to achieve the California Dream, not be prevented from it because of red tape and regulation from government. We want honesty and transparency from our elected officials. We want lower taxes and less government waste. We want sanity restored and common sense to prevail."

Bianco, who has worked in law enforcement for more than three decades, was first elected sheriff in 2018. A vocal critic of Newsom and soft on crime policies, Bianco was one of the leaders who helped push California's Proposition 36 ballot measure to a landslide victory in last November's elections. The measure, which took effect in December, mandates stiffer penalties and longer sentences in California for certain drug and theft crimes.

In response to Gracie’s endorsement, Bianco told Fox News Digital that "Californians are waking up, and we are going to clean up this state."

"Gavin Newsom has been chasing away Californians in record numbers," he said, adding, "I’m grateful for the support of patriots like Royce Gracie."

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office for comment but did not receive a statement by the time of publication.

Bianco is facing a steep uphill battle to win as a Republican in deep blue California. It has been nearly two decades since a Republican won a statewide race.

Though still early, the current frontrunner to be Newsom’s successor is former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, a progressive who has made resisting President Donald Trump a central theme of her campaign.

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary under the Biden administration and former California attorney general, is also running for the Democratic nomination.

The Democratic and Republican primaries will be held on June 2 next year and the general election will be on Nov. 3.