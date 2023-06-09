Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut Huskies
UConn students expelled from school after vandalizing campus following NCAA championship victory

UConn won its fifth national title

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The UConn campus was the place to be the night of April 3 after the Huskies won their fifth national title in men's basketball.

But some students took the victory party a little too far, and they are paying a serious price for it.

The school announced Friday that some students have been expelled for vandalizing the campus during the celebration.

UConn logo

A UConn Huskies logo on a pair of game shorts during a game against the Providence Friars Jan. 4, 2023, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Although we can't address individual students' outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions," UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. 

Investigations are ongoing for other students arrested following the vandalism at the Storrs campus, Reitz said.

UConn, a four seed, took down No. 5 San Diego State University, 76-59, to win the NCAA Tournament.

Dan Hurley cuts down the nets

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after winning the national championship against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament April 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Huskies beat every opponent in the tournament by double digits, starting with No. 13 Iona in the first round and moving through St. Mary’s and Arkansas and upsetting Gonzaga. Their average margin of victory in the tournament was 20 points.

The vandalism, which included damaging a campus police cruiser and flipping a van on its side, caused thousands of dollars in damage, university officials said.

Adama Sanogo

Adama Sanogo of the Connecticut Huskies cuts down a piece of the net after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the national championship game at NRG Stadium April 3, 2023, in Houston. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

More than a dozen students were arrested on charges that, in some cases, included rioting. Sixteen people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.