Ex-UConn star James Bouknight tossed from game, gets back into student section

Former UConn basketball star James Bouknight was ejected from the Huskies’ game against Xavier on Saturday but then was seen seated in the student section.

Bouknight, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, was sitting in the front row at the Gampel Pavilion when he was asked to leave. He then moved over to the student section.

"That was not an ideal scenario, because we were playing bad and kind of melting down a bit," Huskies coach Dan Hurley said. "He got tossed. I didn’t really see what happened. And then I saw him again somewhere near the student section."

Bouknight was reportedly ejected for standing on the court with his cellphone.

"It was great to see Bouk man, he brought energy on the side," Huskies forward Tyler Polley told the Hartford Courant. "I appreciate that. It is what it is when it comes to that (ejection). I don’t want to speak too much about it. I love seeing Bouknight back, I loved playing with him. He’s a great player."

Polley scored 16 points in the 72-61 win over the Musketeers.

Conn entered the game as the No. 24 ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll. The team is on a three-game winning streak and will likely move up when the next rankings drop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.