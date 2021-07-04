Tyron Woodley training with Floyd Mayweather for Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley will step in a boxing ring for the first time on Aug. 28. Before he does, he’s getting help from one of the all-time greats.

The former UFC champion has been preparing for his match with Jake Paul by training with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"Bank Robbery in progress," Woodley wrote on Instagram, accompanied by images of the two working out together. "Y’all f–ked up! It’s stuck now!!"

Mayweather fought Jake’s brother Logan Paul and during the lead-up to the fight offered Woodley an opportunity to work with him.

"Get me Tyron Woodley," Mayweather said then. "I’m gonna make sure I get him in camp, and I’m gonna train him for this fight. I want Tyron Woodley to come to Las Vegas and work with us."

Logan Paul went the distance with Mayweather, lasting all eight rounds in the exhibition bout.

The 39-year-old Woodley was an MMA star, winning the UFC welterweight title in July of 2016 before losing the belt in March of 2019.

Jake Paul is coming off a first-round knockout of former MMA champion Ben Askren in April. Woodley was there for that fight, and will now get his shot against Jake Paul in his first boxing match. Beforehand, though, Mayweather is giving him some pointers.