Chiefs to trade Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks in NFL shocker: reports

Tyreek Hill appears to be the latest NFL superstar on the move.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to send the star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins for multiple draft picks, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The Chiefs reportedly get five draft picks in return: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick as well as a 2023 fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick.

Hill, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, had proven to be Patrick Mahomes’ top wide-receiver target since 2017. Hill has 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in six seasons with the Chiefs.

Last season, Hill had a career-high 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

The move is an automatic upgrade for the Dolphins.

TERRON ARMSTEAD SAYS HE'S SIGNING WITH DOLPHINS

Trade rumors started to ramp up earlier Wednesday when extension talks between the Chiefs and the wide receiver "stalled" and the team gave Hill’s agent permission to see a trade, NFL Network reported.

Hill was reportedly seeking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL and will do so when he joins the Dolphins officially. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that Hill and the Dolphins agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed.

The star wide out will join a team with Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds and Terron Armstead already on the squad. Tua Tagovailoa is set to enter his third season as Dolphins quarterback.

Miami fired Brian Flores over the offseason and hired Mike McDaniel to be their next coach. Miami has not been to the playoffs since the 2016 season and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000.

Miami has now entered the conversation as a Super Bowl contender.