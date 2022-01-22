Two weeks after DUI, Raiders' Nate Hobbs cited for reckless driving

Just two weeks after Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of DUI, the rookie was cited by Nevada State Highway Patrol on Sunday for reckless driving.

Larry Browns Sports reports that Hobbs was driving 110 mph on freeway 215, according to the 8 News Now report.

ESPN reported in early January that the LVMPD received a call that a driver was asleep in a vehicle parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage. The driver, identified as Hobbs, failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center before being booked for DUI. Photos courtesy of Getty.

Hobbs’ attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, contested the charge a day later, ESPN reports.

"The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law," they said regarding the DUI charge.

The 22-year-old Hobbs — a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft out of Illinois — had 74 tackles, a sack and an interception in 16 games this season.