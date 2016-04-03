Two-alarm fire strikes Richard Petty Museum

Firefighters in Randleman, North Carolina were able to quickly control a two-alarm fire that broke out on property owned by Richard Petty.

According to a statement issued by a Petty spokesman, no one was injured and the damage was not significant at the tract, which once housed the Petty Enterprises NASCAR operation and is now the home to Petty's Garage and the Richard Petty Museum.

"The fire was contained to a portion of the building and was controlled quickly by local fire responders.

There were no injuries and minimal damage to the structure," Petty spokesman Jeff Dennison said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon. "The Petty Family is grateful to the first responders."

Petty himself was at Martinsville Speedway Saturday morning. The Virginia short track is about 70 miles north of the Petty facility in Randleman.