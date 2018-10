Minneapolis, MN (SportsNetwork.com) - Minnesota Twins right-hander Phil Hughes exited Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.

Hughes was hit in the right ankle by a sharp grounder off the bat of Adam Dunn to lead off the frame. He was later diagnosed with a right shin contusion and is listed as day-to-day.

Samuel Deduno entered to face Dayan Viciedo.