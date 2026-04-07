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The Masters

Gary Woodland savors Masters return after brain surgery, PTSD battle nearly ended his career

His unexpected Houston Open victory two weeks ago earned him the last spot in the Masters field at Augusta National

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Gary Woodland’s return to Augusta National Golf Club carries added significance this year after he pulled off a surprising win at the Houston Open in March.

Woodland embraced the moment at Augusta National this week, reflecting on the tradition and significance of the Masters.

"I love this place," Woodland said Tuesday. "I love the tradition. There’s nothing like driving down Magnolia Lane. I definitely drove down a little slower this year than I ever have, even the first time I was here in 2011. I’m definitely taking it all in this week for sure."

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Gary Woodland hitting golf balls at practice facility Augusta National Golf Club

Gary Woodland hits balls at the practice facility during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 7, 2026. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

However, Woodland also acknowledged that the crowds and close quarters at Augusta National could be triggering.

"It's a big week for me this week," he said. "The fans are very close on the tee boxes. There's a lot going on. There's probably not a safer golf tournament in the world, so I'm happy for that. But it's still a battle in my head if I'm safe or not. That's a tough pill to swallow."

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Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open, recently revealed that he has battled post-traumatic stress disorder for roughly a year. In 2023, he underwent a procedure to remove a benign brain lesion that triggered seizures, anxiety and fear.

But even after the surgery, Woodland’s symptoms persisted, leading to a PTSD diagnosis.

Gary Woodland hitting golf ball out of bunker at Augusta National Golf Club

Gary Woodland hits out of the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 6, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

Woodland, 41, spent part of his week at Augusta National meeting with security officials.

"The main deal is they were showing me where security is," Woodland said. "The whole deal for me is it's visual, right? If I can see somebody, then I can remind myself that I'm safe constantly. So, I have a good idea now where security is on every hole."

Woodland described a recent tense stretch at the Houston Open two weeks ago, when he was on high alert late in his second round.

Gary Woodland chipping onto the green on the eighth hole at Houston Open golf tournament

Gary Woodland chips onto the green on the eighth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open golf tournament in Houston, Texas, on March 29, 2026. (Erik Williams/Imagn Images)

"I battled the last 10 holes thinking people were trying to kill me," Woodland said. "I have security with me. But I talked to [PGA] Tour security that night, and I told them what I was going through. Every time I looked up on the weekend, my security team was behind me."

The victory at last month’s tournament secured Woodland the last spot in the highly competitive Masters field.

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Months before undergoing surgery in 2023, Woodland finished tied for 14th at that year’s Masters. He missed the cut at Augusta National in 2024 and also fell short of qualifying for last year’s Masters.

"I'm emotional from the standpoint I know how close I probably was to never being back here, and I'm very proud of myself for earning my way back," Woodland noted. "People ask me, 'How was the win?' The one thing I know is having this brain tumor and having PTSD, it doesn't matter if I win or lose. It doesn't care."

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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