Caitlyn Jenner says Tiger Woods 'needs to get humble' after DUI arrest, believes he can make comeback

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The aftermath of Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest continues to unfold, as many are concerned about the 15-time major winner, while also condemning using a motor vehicle in an inebriated state.

Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic gold-medal-winning decathlete and media personality, made an appearance on OutKick’s "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless," where she was asked her opinions on Woods’ situation.

Woods’ DUI arrest resulted in charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level (BAL) test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another while he drove impaired.

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"I look at Tiger and I saw what happened and I just think he needs to get humble," Jenner said to Lahren. "Go to a recovery place, recover, clean himself up, and get back to being Tiger."

Woods released a statement after his arrest and entering a not guilty plea, saying he understood the severity of the situation. He also noted that he would be stepping away from golf to "seek treatment."

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As a result, Woods is not in the field at this week’s Masters Tournament. He admitted to law enforcement at the scene of his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla. that he was "hoping to" be at Augusta National Golf Club this week.

While Woods seeks treatment, Jenner said people will be rooting for the legendary golfer to get back healthy.

"People love a comeback story. And what a comeback that could be if he could do that," Jenner said. "He's had so many health issues over the years, and injuries and back pain, and this and that. It's a vicious cycle downhill, but you can [come back]. But it has to be done professionally. You have to go to a place that can help you out."

A judge granted Woods’ request to receive treatment outside the country.

"I think Tiger's a good person. He's not a bad person. He's a great person," Jenner added. "And he wants to do good. He just has to get his life straightened out and get back to doing what he loves is playing golf.

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"So, yeah, I wish him nothing but the best. He's not a bad person. He's a good person. It's just that I think he's in a bad place because of all the pain and everything that he's been through. Yeah. And I wish them the best, but he needs professional help to do that."

This arrest marked Woods' second DUI arrest within the last decade. In 2017, he was taken into custody, also in Jupiter Island, after taking prescription drugs and falling asleep behind the wheel of a running car at 3 a.m.

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