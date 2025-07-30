Twins closer fuels trade rumors after hugging bullpen catcher mid-game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Twins will likely be sellers at Thursday's MLB Trade Deadline, and perhaps they gave their fans a preview of what that could look like.

In the days leading up to the deadline, players get moved at odd times - Seranthony Dominguez quite literally moved clubhouses in between a doubleheader on Tuesday.

With the Twins at 51-56 and 5.5 games out of the final wild card spot, it's hard to imagine that they won't look a lot different in about 48 hours, and closer Jhoan Duran is all but a guarantee to be moved.

Well, a camera caught Duran hugging Twins' bullpen catcher Frank Nigro during a game Tuesday, prompting just about everyone to think a trade had gone down.

Reports quickly nixed such a notion, but it was either quite the troll or ironic timing.

"He hugged Frank — like he always does," a team source told The Athletic.

It is, though, rather likely that one of those hugs will be because of a trade - Duran is pitching to a minuscule 2.01 ERA in 49 outings.

Duran, 27, has two more seasons of control after this one, so the Twins could certainly get a haul. He has a 2.47 ERA over his career.

Reports have circulated that Carlos Correa, Harrison Bader, Joe Ryan and many other bullpen arms could be moved by Thursday, as well.

Minnesota also placed Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list this week in the midst of perhaps his best season. So, it appears to be a matter of when, not if, the Twins will start making moves.

The MLB trade deadline is Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

