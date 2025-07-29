Orioles reliever Seranthony Dominguez walks over to join Blue Jays after trade reached during doubleheader

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays didn’t just face each other on the diamond Tuesday — they got a trade done before the MLB deadline.

Right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez was shipped from the home clubhouse at Camden Yards to the visiting one after the Orioles sent him to the Blue Jays for right-handed prospect Juaron Watts-Browns.

While players traded usually need to figure out flight plans and car pickups to join their new squad, Dominguez was spotted simply walking through the tunnel to join the Blue Jays in the middle of their doubleheader on Tuesday.

So, for Game 1, Dominguez was active and ready to go if the O’s called on him to pitch against the Blue Jays. But for Game 2, he suited up in his once-rival’s uniform and was ready to face his former teammates if needed.

To make room for Dominguez on the roster, the Blue Jays designated Chad Green for assignment after he gave up four runs in the team’s blowout loss, 16-4, in Game 1.

This is the third reliever Baltimore has dealt this year, as Bryan Baker went to the Tampa Bay Rays, and the New York Mets added lefty Gregory Soto in their deal with the Orioles.

Being traded before the deadline is nothing new for Dominguez, who was moved by the Philadelphia Phillies last season to the Orioles. He had a 3.97 ERA over 26 relief appearances for Baltimore since being dealt.

This season, Dominguez has a 3.24 ERA over 43 outings on the mound. He has some electric stuff on the mound, but has struggled with some command this season.

While Dominguez has 54 strikeouts over his appearances, he also had 24 walks and 32 hits, which comes out to a 1.344 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched).

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Watts-Brown has spent time with Double-A New Hampshire and High-A Vancouver this season, where he has a 3.54 ERA over 19 starts.

