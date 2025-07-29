Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB

Orioles reliever Seranthony Dominguez walks over to join Blue Jays after trade reached during doubleheader

Right-handed reliever went from possibly pitching against Jays to joining them in same day

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Orioles vs. Guardians Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Orioles vs. Guardians Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the best highlights between the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays didn’t just face each other on the diamond Tuesday — they got a trade done before the MLB deadline. 

Right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez was shipped from the home clubhouse at Camden Yards to the visiting one after the Orioles sent him to the Blue Jays for right-handed prospect Juaron Watts-Browns. 

While players traded usually need to figure out flight plans and car pickups to join their new squad, Dominguez was spotted simply walking through the tunnel to join the Blue Jays in the middle of their doubleheader on Tuesday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seranthony Dominguez pitches

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (56) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

So, for Game 1, Dominguez was active and ready to go if the O’s called on him to pitch against the Blue Jays. But for Game 2, he suited up in his once-rival’s uniform and was ready to face his former teammates if needed. 

To make room for Dominguez on the roster, the Blue Jays designated Chad Green for assignment after he gave up four runs in the team’s blowout loss, 16-4, in Game 1. 

This is the third reliever Baltimore has dealt this year, as Bryan Baker went to the Tampa Bay Rays, and the New York Mets added lefty Gregory Soto in their deal with the Orioles. 

Seranthony Dominguez pitches

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (56) on the mound against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images)

Being traded before the deadline is nothing new for Dominguez, who was moved by the Philadelphia Phillies last season to the Orioles. He had a 3.97 ERA over 26 relief appearances for Baltimore since being dealt.

This season, Dominguez has a 3.24 ERA over 43 outings on the mound. He has some electric stuff on the mound, but has struggled with some command this season. 

While Dominguez has 54 strikeouts over his appearances, he also had 24 walks and 32 hits, which comes out to a 1.344 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). 

Seranthony Dominguez reacts on field

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (56) comes off the field after pitching against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Watts-Brown has spent time with Double-A New Hampshire and High-A Vancouver this season, where he has a 3.54 ERA over 19 starts. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.