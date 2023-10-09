Expand / Collapse search
Twins' Carlos Correa helps tie ALDS with epic performance over former team

Correa helped the Twins to a 6-2 win

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Carlos Correa provided the edge in the Minnesota Twins’ Game 2 American League Division Series victory over the Houston Astros and further cemented his name into the MLB record books.

Correa had a three-RBI performance against the Astros in the 6-2 victory on Sunday night to tie the series at one game apiece. Correa tied David Justice for third-most RBI in the postseason all-time with 63, and he surpassed Derek Jeter and David Ortiz to get on the list.

Carlos Correa celebrates

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa celebrates after an RBI-double against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

He said the moment was more special because he did it against his former team.

"I would be lying if I said no," Correa said. "It’s cool when you do it against your former team. But at the same time, the ultimate goal is for us to win the series. I’m focused on bringing a championship to Minnesota."

Carlos Correa swings

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa hits an RBI-double against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was pleased with Correa’s showing.

"We’ve always heard all of the sayings and things, when the lights come on and the bright lights, there are some guys, they’re giants in the light, and he’s one of them," Baldelli said.

"That’s what he is. He’s always an excellent player, but when it matters most, it’s like he can really take his attention and channel it and focus it and just play even better over and over again."

Carlos Correa runs home

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa is tagged out by Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a hit by Edouard Julien during the seventh inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Now, the Twins find themselves with a chance to take the lead against the second-best team in the American League. Game 3 is set for Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.