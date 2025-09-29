Ex-Giants star calls on NFL to get rid of turf fields in wake of Malik Nabers' knee injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. implored the NFL to make a change and get rid of turf fields following the injury Malik Nabers suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nabers was going up for a pass that was thrown behind him by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. As he tried to explode off his leg, Nabers immediately went down grabbing it. Multiple reports on Monday said that he suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident sparked Beckham’s posts on X.

"Dear @NFL, I mean this with the upmost love and respect. We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players ‘health’ and ‘safety’. PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE TURF. Thank You in advance. LUV," he wrote.

"Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants , but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game. I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At least can we start the discussion."

The field conditions at MetLife Stadium have come under scrutiny in recent years as a spate of season-ending injuries have occurred there.

BEARS COACH BEN JOHNSON'S AWKWARD EXCHANGE WITH NFL REPORTER SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY

MetLife Stadium altered its turf before the 2023 season after an outcry over the conditions. Still, players considered MetLife Stadium as one of the worst venues in the league.

One player told The Athletic in 2023 that the stadium’s "turf sucks and the whole place is lame."

Giants team owner John Mara addressed the issue in 2023 as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I foresee a day, my hope is we can get to a day at some point in the future when we can have a grass field that we’re able to maintain with two different teams and all the other events we have," Giants owner John Mara said during the NFL meetings in March of that year. "I think we can get there at some point. Maybe it’s a hybrid product or something."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.