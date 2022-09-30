Tua Tagovailoa sends positive update on Twitter: 'I'm feeling much better'

Through all the backlash and public outcry involving Tua Tagovailoa's injuries this week, what's most important is his health.

Tagovailoa was hospitalized after suffering head and neck injuries on Thursday but was discharged after roughly two hours and flew back to Miami with the team.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that he was in good spirits on the plane late Thursday and on Friday, and the quarterback himself took to Twitter to give fans a positive update.

"I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night," he tweeted Friday. "It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates."

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Thursday, and the team said there is no timetable for his return.

Teddy Bridgewater will be under center for the Dolphins in his absence.