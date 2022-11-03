Tua Tagovailoa 'not afraid' of Super Bowl talk after NFL trade deadline: 'Full belief that we are capable'

The Miami Dolphins have been revamping their offense under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. On Tuesday, they made two deals that have many believing this could be a Super Bowl contending team.

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the believers.

During a press conference Wednesday, the third-year quarterback was asked if the moves made before Tuesday’s trade deadline made the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders or if he felt that way before the additions of Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

"I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp we could see the potential that we had as a team offensively and defensively, and we’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," Tagovailoa said.

"We’re not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one. But, yeah, if you were to ask me that, I would say I have full belief that we are capable, even with the trades that we've had."

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Chubb and Wilson will both play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, but he wouldn't predict how productive they would be.

"I think it’s always exciting when you add someone like that and someone of that caliber to our team," Tagovailoa said of Chubb. "He’ll definitely help out our defense. And with Jeff — I know Jeff will do as much as he can with helping us out on offense."

Wilson, like veteran running back Raheem Mostert, rejoins McDaniels after a successful Super Bowl run in 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers. This week’s trades, plus the offseason addition of Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill, gives Miami an undeniable boost.

"I feel extremely fortunate to work with a GM such as Chris [Grier]. I feel very fortunate to be in the organization in general," McDaniel said Wednesday. "We take it very serious — the direction of the Miami Dolphins organization — and every decision that is made with that in mind."