Tua Tagovailoa says he was knocked unconscious, doesn't remember being carted off field

Speaking to the media for the first time since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29, Tua Tagovailoa told his perspective of the controversial injury.

Tagovailoa said he was knocked unconscious on the tackle and doesn't remember being carted off the field.

"Yeah, I remember the entire night up until the point I got tackled," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "After I got tackled, I don't remember much from there. Getting carted off, I don't remember that. But I do remember things that were going on when I was in the ambulance and when I arrived at the hospital."

Tagovailoa was thrown to the turf, and his hands curled up on the field. The concussion sent him to the hospital, just four days after people thought he had suffered a concussion in another game, but was actually a back injury.

But because Tagovailoa wobbled to the turf, many thought that the concussion on that Thursday night game was a second-impact syndrome, causing outrage.

The NFL and NFLPA probed an investigation into the injury for which they fired a neurotrauma consultant. The investigation found the team followed protocol as necessary, but still deemed that changes were necessary. The two sides said that if anyone shows "abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue," otherwise known as ataxia, he will not be allowed to return to the game.

Tagovailoa has missed the Dolphins last two games, both of which they lost. He actually cleared the concussion protocol before Miami's Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but still missed the game. He is slated to start this week.

The Dolphins take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.