NFL fans debate Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins future, agent implores team to trade for Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday with a two-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and fans pondered the future of their second-year quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes, including one to Mack Hollins that put the team up a point late in the fourth quarter after being down 27-14 at the beginning of the period. Tagovailoa finished 32-for-40 for 291 yards and two interceptions.

While he had a decent game in the box score, Tagovailoa’s future has been in question since the start of the 2021 season. The team is reportedly heavily engaged in talks with the Houston Texans about a trade for Deshaun Watson. Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits that allege sexual harassment and nearly a dozen police complaints. However, teams still appear interested.

Fans debated Tagovailoa’s future and whether Miami should trade for Watson.

Meanwhile, NFL super-agent Drew Rosenahaus implored the Dolphins to trade for Watson.

"Go get Watson. Do what it takes. This franchise needs him," he told WSVN-TV.

Tagovailoa addressed the rumors in his postgame press conference.

Watson’s stats make him a trade target, but all the issues that come with the quarterback could make it a nightmare for any team trading for him. And a trade could mean giving up at least three first-round draft picks.

Watson has not been charged with a crime nor has he been disciplined by the league over the allegations. The quarterback could go on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would essentially suspend him with pay until the league's investigation into the allegations against him are complete. But he would be the first active player to be on the list without actually being charged with a crime.

The league "doesn’t know what the decision will be" if he's traded, according to Pro Football Talk. The only thing that’s certain is the "NFL will make a decision when a decision needs to be made."

Miami lost to Atlanta, 30-28, on a last-second field goal by Younghoe Koo.