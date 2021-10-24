NFL undecided on Deshaun Watson decision if he's traded, Texans seek massive haul: reports

It appears the Houston Texans keep getting closer each week to trading Deshaun Watson but whether he could actually put on pads and play in a game for a team is still up in the air.

Watson is facing nearly two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual assaults and a handful of police complaints about the incidents but has yet to be charged. The Texans have not played him this season, opting to keep him as a healthy scratch amid trade talks and his sketchy legal status.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is still undecided on what to do with Watson.

The quarterback could go on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would essentially suspend him with pay until their own investigation into the allegations against him are complete. But he would be the first active player to be on the list without actually being charged with a crime.

DOLPHINS PLAYERS REPORTEDLY LOSING TRUST IN BRIAN FLORES: 'THERE IS A REALLY NEGATIVE VIBE DOWN THERE'

The league "doesn’t know what the decision will be" if he's traded, according to Pro Football Talk. The only thing that’s certain is the "NFL will make a decision when a decision needs to be made."

It could be coming sooner rather than later.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly been hot on Watson’s tail, no matter how many times Brian Flores iterates his support for Tua Tagovailoa.

FOX’s NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday the Dolphins were still "very heavily engaged" in trade talks with Houston for Watson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glazer said the Texans are looking for three first-round picks plus two additional picks for Watson.