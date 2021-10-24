Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans
NFL undecided on Deshaun Watson decision if he's traded, Texans seek massive haul: reports

The Dolphins appear to be the likely destination for Deshaun Watson

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
It appears the Houston Texans keep getting closer each week to trading Deshaun Watson but whether he could actually put on pads and play in a game for a team is still up in the air.

Watson is facing nearly two dozen civil lawsuits alleging sexual assaults and a handful of police complaints about the incidents but has yet to be charged. The Texans have not played him this season, opting to keep him as a healthy scratch amid trade talks and his sketchy legal status.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is still undecided on what to do with Watson.

In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston.

The quarterback could go on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which would essentially suspend him with pay until their own investigation into the allegations against him are complete. But he would be the first active player to be on the list without actually being charged with a crime.

The league "doesn’t know what the decision will be" if he's traded, according to Pro Football Talk. The only thing that’s certain is the "NFL will make a decision when a decision needs to be made."

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston.

It could be coming sooner rather than later.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly been hot on Watson’s tail, no matter how many times Brian Flores iterates his support for Tua Tagovailoa.

FOX’s NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday the Dolphins were still "very heavily engaged" in trade talks with Houston for Watson.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to head coach Brian Flores during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Glazer said the Texans are looking for three first-round picks plus two additional picks for Watson.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com