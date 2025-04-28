Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Trump touts Commanders' stadium deal, hopes it will lead to 'less crime' in DC

The Commanders and DC Mayor Bowser announced the deal on Monday

Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Donald Trump celebrated the Washington Commanders’ agreement with District of Columbia government officials to take over the old RFK Stadium site on Monday.

Commanders team owner Josh Harris, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the agreement at a press conference. The completion of the deal is pending D.C. City Council approval.

Josh Harris and Roger Goodell

Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris, from left, signs a helmet along with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, after an announcement about a new home for the NFL football team on the site of the old RFK Stadium, Monday, April 28, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"I am thrilled to announce that the Washington Football Team will be returning to our Nation’s Capital! The new Stadium Deal is a HUGE WIN for Washington, D.C., and for the Team’s incredible fan base," he wrote in a post on Truth Social. 

"It will also boost Economic Development, create more Jobs and, hopefully, lead to less Crime in the area. We are making Washington, D.C., GREAT AGAIN, one step at a time!"

The Commanders posted a nostalgic video showing the old days of the franchise, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, playing in Washington, D.C. Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann narrated the video. 

"The time is now," Theismann said. "Let's bring Washington back to D.C."

Joe Gibbs at the announcement

Hall of Fame running back John Riggins, from left, former Washington Commanders quarterback Doug Williams and former coach Joe Gibbs greet District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, next to Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris, after an announcement that a new home for the NFL football team will be built on the site of the old RFK Stadium, Monday, April 28, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2026 NFL DRAFT NO. 1 PICK ODDS: ARCH MANNING FAVORED EARLY

The franchise played at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996 before they moved to Landover, Maryland, at the faculty now known as Northwest Stadium. Team owner Josh Harris had considered different sites for a new stadium since he bought the team from Daniel Snyder.

Harris said in August that 2030 was a "reasonable target" for a new stadium. He also expressed hope of a future NFL Draft taking place on the National Mall between the U.S. Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

The project is expected to cost around $4 billion in total. The Commanders will contribute $2.7 billion, with the city investing around $1.1 billion over the next eight years for the stadium, housing, green space and sportsplex and the 170 acres of land near the Anacostia River.

The stadium is expected to seat around 65,000 people and have a roof to house events throughout the year.

RFK Stadium site

RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Nov. 29, 2017.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

"This land has been blighted and underused for too long," Bowser said. "What our deal with the Washington Commanders provides is the fastest and shortest route to developing the RFK campus, and not just delivering sports and entertainment, but delivering housing, jobs, recreation and economic development."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.