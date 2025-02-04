Expand / Collapse search
Trump to sign executive order to keep biological men out of women's sports

President Donald Trump will sign the executive order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
'We're not second': Female athletes protest trans athlete policies at NCAA convention Video

'We're not second': Female athletes protest trans athlete policies at NCAA convention

Female college athletes Adriana McLamb and Sia Li'ili'i react to the House of Representatives passing a bill to protect women's sports and discuss their protest outside the NCAA convention.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to keep biological men out of women’s sports, OutKick confirmed on Tuesday.

The executive order will come on National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday, which celebrates female athletes across women’s sports and those who are committed to providing equal access to sports for all females.

lia thomas riley gaines ncaa swimming championship

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, left, and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trump made fairness in women’s sports a major campaign issue on his way to winning the presidential election over former Vice President Kamala Harris in November. 

At the beginning of January, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine sex in Title IX as "gender identity." Then, Trump’s Department of Education told K-12 schools and higher learning institutions that Title IX protections would be recognized on the basis of biological sex.

Trump made clear in December he was going to end the "transgender lunacy."

Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump will sign the order on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"And we will keep men out of women’s sports," he said in part at a convention in Arizona. "And that will, likewise, be done on Day 1. Should I do Day 1, Day 2 or Day 3? How about Day 1? Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female. It doesn’t sound too complicated. Does it?"

As he accepted the Republican nomination for president in July, he made his stance clear.

"We will not have men playing in women’s sports, that will end immediately," he said at the time.

Riley Gaines testifying

Riley Gaines has championed fairness in women's sports. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

He also appeared on Barstool Sports’ "Bussin’ with the Boys" with former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton and called the notion of trans inclusion in women’s sports "ridiculous."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.