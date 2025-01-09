Expand / Collapse search
Federal judge strikes down Biden admin's Title IX rewrite

Critics argued the rewrite would allow trans inclusion in women's and girls sports

Ryan Gaydos
A federal judge in Kentucky blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine sex in Title IX as "gender identity," striking down the change nationwide.

The U.S. District Court Eastern District of Kentucky Northern Division made the ruling in Cardona v. Tennessee on Thursday.

Trans flag and track and field split image

Transgender flag and split with track finish line. (Getty Images)

"Another massive win for TN and the country!" Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a post on X. "This morning, a federal court ruled in our favor and vacated the Biden admin's radical new Title IX rule nationwide.

"The court's order is resounding victory for the protection of girls' privacy in locker rooms and showers, and for the freedom to speak biologically-accurate pronouns."

The ruling came months after the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s emergency request to enforce portions of a new rule that would have included protections from discrimination for transgender students under Title IX.

The sweeping rule was issued in April and clarified that Title IX’s ban on "sex" discrimination in schools covers discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and "pregnancy or related conditions."

The rule took effect Aug. 1, and, for the first time, the law stated that discrimination based on sex includes conduct related to a person’s gender identity.

UPenn athlete Lia Thomas at nationals

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, left, and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It led to more than two dozen attorneys general suing over the rule, arguing it would conflict with some of their state laws that block transgender students from participating in women’s sports.

"When Title IX is viewed in its entirety, it is abundantly clear that discrimination on the basis of sex means discrimination on the basis of being a male or female," the court’s opinion read. "As this Court and others have explained, expanding the meaning of ‘on the basis of sex’ to include ‘gender identity’ turns Title IX on its head.

"While Title IX sought to level the playing field between men and women, it is rife with exceptions that allow males and females to be separated based on the enduring physical differences between the sexes."

The decision came as Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is set to push the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act to the Senate Floor.

A procedural vote on it will happen on Friday.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

