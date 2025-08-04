Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Trump to sign executive order establishing Olympics task force ahead of 2028 Los Angeles Games

Task force will coordinate federal, state and local efforts for transportation and credentialing

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Nick Wright shares his dream Team USA roster for 2028 Olympics | First Things First Video

Nick Wright shares his dream Team USA roster for 2028 Olympics | First Things First

Nick Wright shares his dream roster for Team USA’s debut in Olympic flag football at the 2028 Games. He breaks down his top NFL players he would choose to represent the country and what this new opportunity means for the sport and the athletes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to create a White House Olympics task force for security purposes and other issues ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. 

The task force is to be made up of members of Trump’s cabinet as well as government agencies, an administration official told Reuters.

One of the task force’s top priorities will be coordinating federal, state and local government work on transportation. They will also "streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media," per an email to Reuters. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An Olympic rings flag

An Olympic rings flag at the University of Southern California on March 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

"During his first term, President Trump was instrumental in securing America’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Monday. "The president considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle in his second term."

LA28 chair and president Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028."

US OLYMPIC TEAM TO COMPLY WITH TRUMP'S 'KEEPING MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS' EXECUTIVE ORDER

Wasserman is expected to join Trump at the White House on Tuesday afternoon for the signing. 

Before that, the United States will be a host site for the FIFA World Cup, something Trump has expressed a great deal of pleasure in welcoming in 2026. 

Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Red Gerard

Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Red Gerard reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a celebration of the USA 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Teams on the North Portico of the White House on April 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.  (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

While Canada and Mexico will be auxiliary hosts, the main host country for the World Cup will be the United States. It is the first tournament to be hosted by three nations. The U.S. holds 11 of the 16 cities serving as hosts for the soccer event, with the final being played in East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. 

So, while this task force will be planning for 2028, the United States will have security protocols in place for the World Cup, which could be used two years afterward as well. 

Los Angeles has been a host site for two Olympic Games, the first of which was in 1932 and the most recent in 1984. 

Donald Trump with LA '28 Olympics logo

Donald Trump will sign an order to establish an Olympics Task Force for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The LA28 Opening Ceremony is slated for July 14, 2028, and the competition will run through July 30. There are also the LA28 Paralympic Games, which will begin on Aug. 15, 2028 and go through Aug. 27, 2028. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.