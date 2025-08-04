Trump to sign executive order establishing Olympics task force ahead of 2028 Los Angeles Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to create a White House Olympics task force for security purposes and other issues ahead of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The task force is to be made up of members of Trump’s cabinet as well as government agencies, an administration official told Reuters.

One of the task force’s top priorities will be coordinating federal, state and local government work on transportation. They will also "streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media," per an email to Reuters.

"During his first term, President Trump was instrumental in securing America’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Monday. "The president considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle in his second term."

LA28 chair and president Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028."

Wasserman is expected to join Trump at the White House on Tuesday afternoon for the signing.

Before that, the United States will be a host site for the FIFA World Cup, something Trump has expressed a great deal of pleasure in welcoming in 2026.

While Canada and Mexico will be auxiliary hosts, the main host country for the World Cup will be the United States. It is the first tournament to be hosted by three nations. The U.S. holds 11 of the 16 cities serving as hosts for the soccer event, with the final being played in East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

So, while this task force will be planning for 2028, the United States will have security protocols in place for the World Cup, which could be used two years afterward as well.

Los Angeles has been a host site for two Olympic Games, the first of which was in 1932 and the most recent in 1984.

The LA28 Opening Ceremony is slated for July 14, 2028, and the competition will run through July 30. There are also the LA28 Paralympic Games, which will begin on Aug. 15, 2028 and go through Aug. 27, 2028.

