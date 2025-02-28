Trump says he 'wouldn't ban' Eagles' 'tush push' amid calls to ban it, reiterates hatred for kickoff rule

There is plenty of movement to ban one of the many keys to the Philadelphia Eagles' success, but President Donald Trump is not among those who want it out.

Trump saw it first-hand when he attended the Birds' Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month. Jalen Hurts scored the first touchdown of the game with it.

The Spectator asked Trump for his feelings on the play that has garnered controversy, and it doesn't sound like there will be an executive order to get rid of it any time soon.

"I wouldn’t ban it," Trump said.

The Eagles have used the play constantly since Hurts became the full-time quarterback, and over the last three years, it's hit at a roughly 90% clip. And while other teams have adopted it, nobody has come close to mastering it like Philly has.

The one thing Trump would ban, though, is "this horrible kickoff rule."

"First of all, it’s the opposite of football. Second of all, it’s actually more dangerous, because you’re actually going into each other without any defense or anything," Trump said. "It’s much more dangerous. It is so terrible. You know, when in football, when the ball moves, you’re supposed to be moving. This ball is up in the air, and they’re all saying it is so horrible to watch that. And I told that to Roger Goodell."

The Green Bay Packers issued a proposal to ban the tush push, and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris added earlier this week that it "should have been illegal three years ago."

The new kickoff rule was implemented ahead of this past season, and Trump has not been a fan, from day one.

Trump has said he would invite the Eagles to the White House to commemorate their Super Bowl win.

