Trump says NFL's new kickoff rule 'actually makes football more dangerous'

President Donald Trump is expected to be at Super Bowl LIX Sunday, and it appears he's looking forward to it.

If he does attend, Trump will watch the Kansas City Chiefs try to become the first team to win three consecutive Lombardi Trophies.

On the other sideline will be the Philadelphia Eagles, who will be playing in their third Super Bowl in seven seasons. It's a rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago, which Kansas City won 38-35.

Trump gave a quick preview of the game on Truth Social, praising the "two great quarterbacks," Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts; "an unbelievable running back," seemingly Saquon Barkley; and "incredible coaching" from Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni.

In the post, Trump also appeared to declare Travis Kelce the "best tight end … ever."

But he does want the NFL to go back to its old kickoff rules.

"If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff 'deal,' which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favor," Trump wrote.

It was not the first time Trump has been critical of the rule. He wrote that the league should ditch the "ridiculous" rule shortly after winning the election.

He also mentioned it as a point of contention when he appeared on the "Let’s Go!" podcast with sportscaster Jim Gray and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

He wrote about it on Truth Social in early September as well.

"I can’t believe the NFL is effectively getting rid of the always exciting Kick Off Return. Such an exciting part of football. What are they doing? BEGINNING OF THE END!" he wrote.

The NFL is in its first season with its dynamic kickoff rule, which was essentially taken from the XFL. Players are unable to move until after the ball is touched or hits the ground.

All kicking team players are lined up with one foot on the receiving team’s 40-yard line, while the players on the receiving team can set up between their own 30 and 35, where at least nine players must line up facing the kicking team.

The new rules have ended surprise onside kicks.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

