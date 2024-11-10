Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Trump praises Nick Bosa as 49ers star appears to pay homage to president-elect during game

Bosa has been showing support for Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
President-elect Donald Trump praised San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa on Sunday as his team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a nose.

Bosa had three tackles, including one sack on Baker Mayfield during the game. He celebrated with a Trump-inspired dance move, which the president-elect had been seen doing during campaign rallies in the weeks before he was re-elected as the president.

Nick Bosa dances

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Trump appeared to take notice of Bosa’s on-field accomplishments.

"NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Bosa has made his support for the president-elect known over the last two weeks. He flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the 49ers trounced the Dallas Cowboys during a Sunday night game.

He was reportedly fined over the stunt, but he said earlier in the week that he expected his wallet to get hit because of it.

49ERS STAR DEEBO SAMUEL GRABS TEAMMATE'S NECK IN HEATED SIDELINE ALTERCATION

Donald Trump dances

Donald Trump dances onstage after speaking at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on November 4, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was well worth it," he told reporters. "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

San Francisco defeated Tampa Bay on Sunday, 23-20.

Bosa had 4.5 sacks, an interception and 28 tackles before he stepped onto the field against Tampa Bay.

Nick Bosa and George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and defensive end Nick Bosa are shown prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Trump defeated Vice President Harris to win re-election last week. As of Sunday night, he had received more than 74.8 million votes; Harris had more than 71.2 million votes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.