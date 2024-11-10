Trump praises Nick Bosa as 49ers star appears to pay homage to president-elect during game

President-elect Donald Trump praised San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa on Sunday as his team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a nose.

Bosa had three tackles, including one sack on Baker Mayfield during the game. He celebrated with a Trump-inspired dance move, which the president-elect had been seen doing during campaign rallies in the weeks before he was re-elected as the president.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump appeared to take notice of Bosa’s on-field accomplishments.

"NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Bosa has made his support for the president-elect known over the last two weeks. He flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the 49ers trounced the Dallas Cowboys during a Sunday night game.

He was reportedly fined over the stunt, but he said earlier in the week that he expected his wallet to get hit because of it.

49ERS STAR DEEBO SAMUEL GRABS TEAMMATE'S NECK IN HEATED SIDELINE ALTERCATION

"It was well worth it," he told reporters. "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

San Francisco defeated Tampa Bay on Sunday, 23-20.

Bosa had 4.5 sacks, an interception and 28 tackles before he stepped onto the field against Tampa Bay.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump defeated Vice President Harris to win re-election last week. As of Sunday night, he had received more than 74.8 million votes; Harris had more than 71.2 million votes.