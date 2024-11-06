Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Nick Bosa has no regrets about wearing MAGA hat as Trump wins presidential race: 'The nation spoke'

Bosa said he had fun staying up to watch election coverage Tuesday

Scott Thompson
Published
close
With Donald Trump projected to become the 47th president of the United States after Election Day, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat was "well worth it" despite facing a potential NFL fine. 

Bosa spoke with reporters Wednesday and was asked about hearing from the NFL about a fine for wearing his MAGA hat while crashing Brock Purdy’s "Sunday Night Football" postgame interview. 

"I don’t know. I haven’t got one yet. If it comes, it comes," Bosa said. 

Nick Bosa runs out

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is introduced before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 20, 2024. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

A reporter had a follow-up question for Bosa, asking if it was worth it to wear the hat knowing a fine could be coming. 

"Yeah, yeah. It was well worth it," Bosa said.

49ERS STAR NICK BOSA MAY FACE DISCIPLINE FOR DISPLAYING MAGA HAT AFTER GAME

"I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

Bosa added that he stayed up to watch the election results Tuesday night, which had Trump projected to win. 

"It was fun. It was a good time," Bosa said with a smile.

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the presidential race Wednesday, calling Trump to congratulate him on the victory. 

Harris’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, stated in a letter obtained by Fox News that the vice president called Trump "to ensure a peaceful transfer of power, unlike what we saw in 2020."

Nick Bosa celebrates

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa celebrates as he leaves the field after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 27, 2024. (Kelley L Cox/Imagn Images)

As for Bosa, he was in clear violation of an NFL rule that defines what players are allowed to wear and, more importantly, what they can’t wear when they get to the stadium on game days. 

Among prohibited articles of clothing and accessories is anything political, which the MAGA hat would be.

But if he's fined, Bosa won't fight it. It was a risk he was willing to deal with, and there were some in NFL circles who commended him for wearing the hat, including Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher. 

With Trump the projected winner of the presidential race, President Biden is expected to address the nation Thursday to discuss the election results and the transition of power. 

Nick Bosa vs Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 6, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

Trump will be the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two nonconsecutive terms. 

Fox News’ Stepheny Price and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.