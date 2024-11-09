49ers' Nick Bosa fined for wearing MAGA hat: reports

The NFL has fined Nick Bosa $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat on the field Oct. 27, according to multiple reports.

The San Francisco 49ers' star edge rusher crashed an interview with Brock Purdy after their "Sunday Night Football" victory wearing the hat and pointing to it.

The NFL rulebook states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed and not allowed to wear on game days.

The rule states, "throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season."

While speaking to reporters, Bosa was asked about his decision to wear the pro-Trump hat, and he said he would "not talk too much about" it, only saying it was "an important time."

But speaking with the media the day after the election, he showed no regrets.

"It was well worth it," Bosa said before being fined.

"I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke," Bosa said. "We got what we got."

Bosa added that he stayed up to watch the election results Tuesday night.

"It was fun. It was a good time," Bosa said with a smile.

Bosa is a longtime supporter of Trump, going back to before he was in the NFL. He revealed in 2019 he scrubbed his X account of Trump posts and Colin Kaepernick criticism over fears he may not be fully embraced by the City of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

Trump will become the second president to serve two nonconsecutive terms, joining Grover Cleveland.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.