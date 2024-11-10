Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Nick Bosa appears to perform Trump-inspired sack celebration

Bosa sacked Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa appeared to perform a Donald Trump-inspired sack celebration on Sunday after getting to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Bosa and his teammates made the play on Mayfield in the fourth quarter. The sack made it 4th-and-23 for the Buccaneers and led to a punt.

Nick Bosa looks on

Nov. 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

The defensive end has made his support for the president-elect known over the last two weeks. He flashed a "Make America Great Again" hat after the 49ers trounced the Dallas Cowboys during a Sunday night game.

He was reportedly fined over the stunt but he said earlier in the week that he expected his wallet to get hit because of it.

"It was well worth it," he told reporters. "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

Nick Bosa and George Kittle

Nov. 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Bosa has 4.5 sacks and intercetpion and 28 tackles for San Francisco through eight games this season.

The 49ers won the game, 23-20.

The dance move appeared to pay homage to Trump’s dance moves during his campaign rally. Bosa was not the only football player to pull off the move.

Drake Bulldogs wide receiver Trey Radocha hit the move after he scored a touchdown against the University of St. Thomas.

Nick Bosa vs Cardinals

Oct. 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win re-election earlier this year. He received more than 74.6 million votes. Harris had more than 70.9 million votes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.