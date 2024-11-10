49ers' Nick Bosa appears to perform Trump-inspired sack celebration

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa appeared to perform a Donald Trump-inspired sack celebration on Sunday after getting to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Bosa and his teammates made the play on Mayfield in the fourth quarter. The sack made it 4th-and-23 for the Buccaneers and led to a punt.

The defensive end has made his support for the president-elect known over the last two weeks. He flashed a "Make America Great Again" hat after the 49ers trounced the Dallas Cowboys during a Sunday night game.

He was reportedly fined over the stunt but he said earlier in the week that he expected his wallet to get hit because of it.

"It was well worth it," he told reporters. "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

Bosa has 4.5 sacks and intercetpion and 28 tackles for San Francisco through eight games this season.

The 49ers won the game, 23-20.

The dance move appeared to pay homage to Trump’s dance moves during his campaign rally. Bosa was not the only football player to pull off the move.

Drake Bulldogs wide receiver Trey Radocha hit the move after he scored a touchdown against the University of St. Thomas.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to win re-election earlier this year. He received more than 74.6 million votes. Harris had more than 70.9 million votes.