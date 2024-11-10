49ers star Deebo Samuel grabs teammate's neck in heated sideline altercation

The San Francisco 49ers walked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a game-winning field goal off the foot of Jake Moody, but it wasn’t a great day for special teams.

In fact, an ugly moment befell the San Francisco sideline when star receiver Deebo Samuel was spotted grabbing the neck of his long snapper teammate, Taybor Pepper.

The moment came after Moody missed his third straight field goal as he and Samuel were having words with each other when Pepper walked into the mix.

Samuel then snatched Pepper’s neck, which might have gotten even worse if Moody hadn't held back Pepper from going after their teammate.

After the game, Samuel talked about the situation, contributing his actions to the heat of the moment.

"Just like frustrated in the heat of battle," Samuel told reporters at his locker following the 23-20 win. "It was a close game, and I kind of got out of character a little bit, but I’ll talk to Moody."

Samuel added that his reaction to Pepper wasn’t because the latter said something to the former.

"I wasn’t talking to him," Samuel said. "He just came over."

Pepper was also asked about the moment, saying that Samuel’s words to the special teams unit was to "lock in."

"We know what our job is, and we got us," Pepper added.

Moody made his return to the 49ers sideline this week after dealing with injury, though he missed just one field goal on 14 attempts earlier this season.

But his struggles on the road Sunday almost cost his team in the end. The game-winning field goal just snuck in the uprights to make up for it.

Meanwhile, Samuel caught five of his targets for 62 yards, including a 32-yard catch-and-run from Brock Purdy.

The 49ers return to the Bay Area next week for a divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

