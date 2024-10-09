Troy Aikman says he heard Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged: 'I might have broke the story'

Troy Aikman might know something the rest of the world does not.

In the second quarter of a game Monday night, nine-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce grabbed one of his nine catches on the night. Aikman, the "Monday Night Football" analyst, proceeded to praise Kelce for the reception.

But as the television cameras switched to a shot of Taylor Swift, who has been dating Kelce for a little over a year, Aikman offered some additional color about the couple.

"The missus likes it," he said.

Aikman's longtime broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, corrected Aikman, telling him they're not married. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback then joked that he was sure he was "in trouble for saying that."

Aikman may or may not have a scoop on the superstars' relationship.

"Someone reached out to me and said they might actually be engaged. I might have broke the story," Aikman told TMZ Sports earlier this week.

TMZ later reported that the couple is not engaged.

"It’s not true, and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what’s going on with them and shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts," a source told the outlet. "Two days ago, everyone had decided they were broken up. Now they’re allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing."

Swift attended the Monday night contest, a 26-13 victory for Kansas City, which improved to 5-0 in its quest for a three-peat.

Kelce had a slow start but is getting back in a groove. In his first three games, he caught just eight passes for 68 yards, but in his last two, he caught 16 passes for 159 yards. He still has not scored a touchdown.

Last season was Kelce's first since 2015 in which he did not eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, although he was absent for two games. He finished with 984 yards and made his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Swift has been to two Chiefs games this year, both of which were at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, were spotted in a suite together after they attended the first game separately. Many thought there was a possible rift between the two due to assumed political beliefs. Swift has publicly endorsed Harris, while Mahomes has seemingly shown support for Trump.

It should be noted, though, that Patrick and Brittany and Kelce and Swift were in a suite together for the men's U.S. Open final just three days after the Chiefs' season opener.

Kansas City has a bye this week and then has a Super Bowl rematch in San Francisco with the 49ers.

