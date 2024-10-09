Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Troy Aikman says he heard Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged: 'I might have broke the story'

Aikman referred to Swift as Kelce's 'missus' Monday night

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 9 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Troy Aikman might know something the rest of the world does not.

In the second quarter of a game Monday night, nine-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce grabbed one of his nine catches on the night. Aikman, the "Monday Night Football" analyst, proceeded to praise Kelce for the reception.

But as the television cameras switched to a shot of Taylor Swift, who has been dating Kelce for a little over a year, Aikman offered some additional color about the couple.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"The missus likes it," he said

Aikman's longtime broadcasting partner, Joe Buck, corrected Aikman, telling him they're not married. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback then joked that he was sure he was "in trouble for saying that."

Aikman may or may not have a scoop on the superstars' relationship.

"Someone reached out to me and said they might actually be engaged. I might have broke the story," Aikman told TMZ Sports earlier this week.

TMZ later reported that the couple is not engaged.

"It’s not true, and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what’s going on with them and shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts," a source told the outlet. "Two days ago, everyone had decided they were broken up. Now they’re allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing."

Swift attended the Monday night contest, a 26-13 victory for Kansas City, which improved to 5-0 in its quest for a three-peat.

Troy Aikman in December 2023

Former NFL quarterback and TV commentator Troy Aikman before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 4, 2023, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EX-NFL ALL-PRO PUTS PRESSURE ON AARON RODGERS, JETS PLAYERS AFTER ROBERT SALEH’S FIRING: ‘STILL GOTTA PERFORM'

Kelce had a slow start but is getting back in a groove. In his first three games, he caught just eight passes for 68 yards, but in his last two, he caught 16 passes for 159 yards. He still has not scored a touchdown.

Last season was Kelce's first since 2015 in which he did not eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, although he was absent for two games. He finished with 984 yards and made his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Swift has been to two Chiefs games this year, both of which were at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, were spotted in a suite together after they attended the first game separately. Many thought there was a possible rift between the two due to assumed political beliefs. Swift has publicly endorsed Harris, while Mahomes has seemingly shown support for Trump.

It should be noted, though, that Patrick and Brittany and Kelce and Swift were in a suite together for the men's U.S. Open final just three days after the Chiefs' season opener.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheer

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cheer as they watch Jannik Sinner of Italy and Taylor Fritz of the United States in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open Sept. 8, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City has a bye this week and then has a Super Bowl rematch in San Francisco with the 49ers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.