Ex-NFL All-Pro puts pressure on Aaron Rodgers, Jets players after Robert Saleh’s firing: ‘Still gotta perform'

The New York Jets may have gotten rid of their head coach, but now, the pressure is on.

Gang Green surprisingly fired Robert Saleh on Tuesday morning, a move that sent shock waves throughout the sports world.

The move came after back-to-back losses, an embarrassing 10-9 loss at home to the Denver Broncos and then their 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Apparently, team owner Woody Johnson had seen enough. He claims he made the decision by his own doing, although there is understandably lots of speculation.

Former All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles feels for Saleh, who had to take over and watch putrid quarterback play for the large bulk of his tenure there, including Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and others.

"The last couple years, they haven't been playing so well, but it had a lot to do with the quarterback play. He didn't have some of the best quarterbacks, now they got Aaron [Rodgers] at the back end of his career," the former Kansas City Chiefs star told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I feel bad for him, because it's not all his fault. The Jets, it's not up to my standard for play-calling, but you have to start with him because he's the leader of the team. If you're gonna fire anybody, you're going to fire the leader."

With Saleh out, there is lots of speculation that Aaron Rodgers has his fingerprints all over the move. Nathaniel Hackett still has his job despite questionable play-calling and continued poor offensive play, and Saleh was reportedly fired "roughly five minutes" after making the decision to take play-calling duties away from Hackett, who has long been connected with Rodgers.

Charles stopped short of saying Rodgers "had his fingerprints on it," but he did hint that Rodgers' voice may have been heard.

"I don't think he had his fingerprints [on the firing] but as a player, you want to get input from players. You should have input," Charles said.

Considering Rodgers does have influence in the locker room, the pressure is on, Charles added.

"You still have to be successful. You still have to be performing at a high level. He can ask for all these people but you still gotta perform at a high level. You can ask for all these people but you still gotta perform. You're not performing and asking for this, that's a lot on you. You gotta still go out there and lead your team to a win. If not, you shouldn't have that power to request things. As players, when you perform, you get paid good. If you don't perform good, you get released."

Saleh had been the Jets’ head coach since 2021 after spending four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. He was 20-36 as Jets head coach and never won more than seven games while at the helm.

