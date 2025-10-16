Trinity Rodman exits game in tears after apparent knee injury just hours after USWNT nod

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman was injured and had to be helped off the field in the team’s 4-0 CONCACAF W Champions Cup group stage win over Monterrey on Wednesday.

Rodman, 23, went to the ground after attempting a tackle in the 41st minute. She had to be helped up by trainers as she appeared unable to put any weight on her right leg and was in tears as trainers took her off the field.

Rodman was using crutches after the game and sporting a full-length knee brace. Rodman’s exact diagnosis is unclear.

"We need to wait until tomorrow," Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez told reporters postgame, according to Pro Soccer Wire. "She's going to get scanned tomorrow, and we will have more information."

Earlier in the day, Rodman was recalled to the U.S. women’s national team roster for the first time since April. She had been dealing with a chronic back injury that limited her to one appearance since the USWMT won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said she was excited to have Rodman back on the roster.

"I'm super excited to have Trin back with the group — but a healthy Trin, I think, is the important thing," Hayes said at a news conference, according to ESPN.

"When she came in in April, she really felt she was in a good place, but the reality was, I think so much adrenaline got her through that game in LA, but afterward that reality hit home that there were some issues in her back that were unresolved.

"She's one of the best players in the world, and we've had to play without her for more than a year."

Rodman has scored 17 goals for the Spirit since she returned to play.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.