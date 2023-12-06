Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, shares kind messages from fans after QB's ankle injury

Lawrence is reportedly considered 'day-to-day'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence, shared some stunning messages she received after the quarterback suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s not every day someone in the national spotlight – especially in sports – receives any kind of positive messages. But Lawrence received a full load of kindness from Jaguars fans hoping that her husband was doing OK after the ankle injury. She screen-recorded a slew of supportive direct messages.

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars poses with his wife Marissa during training camp at Miller Electric Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Jacksonville. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"Really overwhelmed by people’s kindness and love," Lawrence captioned the clip on her Instagram Stories. "Just wanted to share something positive and thank everyone truly for your prayers and support. Grateful and support. Grateful to be surrounded by so many amazing people."

All hope may not be lost for Duval County after all.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Trevor Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain. He added that tests on the right ankle showed "everything’s stable, everything’s good." He added that surgery is "is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time."

Zay Jones prays near Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones takes a knee next to quarterback Trevor Lawrence as he is examined on the field after suffering a leg injury during the Cincinnati Bengals game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonsville. (Cara Owsley/The Enquirer/USA Today Network)

"We'll see where he's at in a couple days," Pederson added.

The coach refused to give a timetable on Lawrence's potential recovery with a game against the Cleveland Browns around the corner.

"I'm not going to put that timetable on Trevor, not going to put him in a box like that," Pederson said. "We'll see how he is in a couple of days."

Trevor Lawrence in pain

Trevor Lawrence is examined on the field after his fourth-quarter leg injury during the Cincinnati Bengals game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at EverBank Stadium. (Cara Owsley/The Enquirer/USA Today Network)

NFL Network reported Wednesday that Lawrence is considered "day-to-day." NFL insider Ian Rapoport described Lawrence as having an "uphill battle to be out on the field" and added he has to get "a lot better very quickly in a short week to actually to be out on the field."

C.J. Beathard is the team’s QB2 in case Lawrence cannot play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.