Jacksonville Jaguars

Marissa Lawrence, wife of Jaguars star, calls out fan's nasty comment: 'This is not okay'

Marissa and Trevor Lawrence have been married since 2021

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence took issue with a nasty comment a fan made on the quarterback’s Instagram account celebrating her birthday.

Marissa Lawrence turned 24 on Saturday, and the quarterback issued a sweet birthday post. However, one person used the opportunity to take aim at her.

Trevor Lawrence takes a photo with Marissa

Trevor Lawrence, #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, poses for a photo with his wife Marissa during Training Camp at Miller Electric Center on Aug. 2, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"@marissa_lawrence hope God takes your man. Incompetent," the person wrote with trash emojis. "You’re only in it for the money anyway."

Marissa Lawrence was not happy with it. She asked her 328,000 followers to report the account.

"I don’t usually post this stuff but this is not okay…. Please report this account," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Trevor Lawrence kisses his wife

Trevor Lawrence, #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, kisses his wife, Marissa, after his team's playoff clinching 20-16 win against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on Jan. 7, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Lawrence did not appear to escalate the situation further. His photo collage included photos of them traveling abroad for the Jaguars’ London game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Happy birthday to this beauty! Can’t imagine my life without you," he captioned the post. "The more I know you, the more I love you! You’re a gem. Thanks for all you do for myself and everyone in our life - you’re incredible. I love ya."

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence married in 2021. The two had been dating since they were in high school.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Lawrence attend "HOMECOMING WEEKEND" hosted by The h.wood Group & REVOLVE. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Lawrence is in his third season with the Jaguars. He has 2,120 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. Jacksonville is 6-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.