Trevor Lawrence's postgame press conference gets awkward with 'mustache' comment

Trevor Lawrence’s postgame interview with reporters Friday night got a bit awkward when one person forgot to press mute and was overheard talking about the Clemson star’s mustache.

Lawrence had just completed a 400-yard, two-touchdown performance in a loss to Ohio State, which was likely the quarterback’s final collegiate game before turning pro. The unidentified reporter could be heard saying, "Trevor needs to shave his mustache."

The quarterback smiled after the awkward moment and replied, "Thank you."

With the 49-28 loss, Lawrence has only lost twice as a starter: once to Ohio State’s Justin Fields in this Sugar Bowl game, and last season to LSU’s Joe Burrow in the national championship. Both of the losses were in the Superdome in New Orleans.

Lawrence is likely to head into the next stage of his career and enter the NFL draft.

The hype surrounding Lawrence began as a freshman when he helped Clemson to an undefeated season and led the Tigers to a national championship over Alabama.

This season, he had 3,153 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes this season. He missed two games as he battled a coronavirus infection.

He finishes his collegiate career with 10,098 passing yards and 90 touchdown passes. He only threw 17 interceptions in his three years and never threw more than 10 in a single season.