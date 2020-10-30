Trevor Lawrence out with coronavirus: Who are Clemson's backup quarterbacks?

Trevor Lawrence has coronavirus and will be unable to play for Clemson when the Tigers go up against Boston College on Saturday in a big ACC matchup.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Lawrence released statements on the positive test.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

CLEMSON'S TREVOR LAWRENCE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Lawrence added: “I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC. The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity [to] rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!”

Clemson has options to replace Lawrence at quarterback for the time being.

D.J. UIAGALELEI: Uiagalelei is a true freshman quarterback from Inland Empire, Calif. He was ranked as either the No. 1 or 2 player in the nation before he joined the Tigers from St. John Bosco Prep in Bellflower, Calif. He made his collegiate debut earlier this season in a blowout win over Wake Forest. Since then, he’s played against The Citadel, Miami and Syracuse and could be making his first start against Boston College.

TAISUN PHOMMACHANH: Phommachanh is a redshirt freshman who has also seen time at quarterback between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was considered to be the No. 1 quarterback in Connecticut before joining the Tigers in 2019. The Bridgeport native is 11-for-29 with 73 passing yards for his collegiate career.

JAMES TALTON: Talton is a freshman quarterback for Clemson who has yet to make his collegiate debut this season. The Raleigh native committed to Clemson in May and is one of the relatively unknown quarterbacks on the team. He was among the top players in the state on a weekly basis.

HUNTER HELMS: Helms is another freshman on the Tigers roster. He made his collegiate debut against The Citadel earlier this season. He was the third Clemson quarterback since 1954 who started as a walk-on to throw a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear how long Lawrence will be out. He might be back for the Notre Dame game if all goes according to plan. But any one of the quarterbacks above are more than capable of leading the Tigers in Lawrence’s absence.