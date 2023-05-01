Trevor Bauer's teammate doesn't like Yokohama BayStars endorsing pitcher's sword celebration

Trevor Bauer’s signature strikeout celebration is creating controversy with a teammate and their Japanese team, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

When Bauer struck out batters in MLB on a check swing, he mimicked a motion of putting a sword in a sheath. And he's done the same in games overseas so far.

Ahead of his first NPB start scheduled for Wednesday, the BayStars posted a short video on their official Twitter page of Bauer encouraging fans to do the same when he strikes hitters out during his starts.

Yokohama’s closer Yasuaki Yamasaki isn’t a fan.

He responded to the tweet from the official BayStars Twitter page.

"(The club) Official (Twitter) shouldn't encourage (the fans to do sword celebration action). Foolishness.

No respect. There's a different way," the tweet, translated to English, said.

While many believed Yamasaki was directing the tweet at Bauer, he clarified on Twitter Tuesday it was directed at the team.

"My message was received by the media in the US in a way that I did not intend, and it was taken as if I was saying something bad about him. After talking with Bauer, I was able to convey my feelings clearly. Bauer is an important teammate with whom I aim to win the championship," his tweet, translated to English, said.

Bauer signed a one-year deal with Yokohama after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers after serving a suspension for sexual assault allegations.

Despite Bauer being shunned by Major League Baseball, fans were spotted with his BayStars jersey in his first minor league start.

He’s made two starts since as he ramped up in what’s considered his spring training before getting into a pro game. He owns a 2.25 ERA over 16 innings with 14 hits four earned runs allowed.

Bauer also has not allowed a home run.

"It’s just about building pitch count right now, making sure that I can pitch a whole game if need be," Bauer said after his first start.

Bauer has remained steadfast that all actions with his accuser were consensual, and he is innocent.

The Dodgers released a statement regarding Bauer after his release.

"Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case — one by [MLB] Commissioner [Rob] Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest-ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization," the team said in a statement in February.

Bauer Was suspended for 324 games, the equivalent of two full seasons, and the punishment was later reduced to 194.

BayStars manager Daisuke Miura announced Bauer will start the club’s Central League game against the Hiroshima Carp Wednesday.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.